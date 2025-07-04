Teacher’s reckless driving left trail of panic, say victims

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Eyewitnesses and injured victims described the car’s approach as dangerously fast and uncontrolled moments before the crash near the temple.

According to the police, the car was being driven by Prashant Magar, a school teacher returning home after a tennis practice session. Eyewitnesses say Magar was driving at a high speed and appeared overconfident behind the wheel. As per initial accounts, Magar attempted to overtake a two-wheeler and suddenly swerved to avoid a white Swift car entering his lane. In doing so, he lost control and veered toward the pavement adjacent to the temple, where the victims were gathered. One of the injured, Manisha Samadhane, told police that she had noticed the car approaching dangerously from a distance. Another injured person, Shrikant Radekar, said the vehicle was being driven erratically, and it was clear the driver failed to slow down even near a crowded spot.

----------------------

Locals demand action after fatal mishap

The accident has triggered outrage in the N-1 and Vitthalnagar areas, with residents demanding immediate safety measures. Locals claim that vehicles frequently speed through the temple stretch, especially during early morning and late evening hours. “This is not the first time. There have been several near-misses in this area. Today, we lost a respected elder from our community. Will authorities act only after a life is lost?” said Suresh Dhamne, a shopkeeper near the temple. Despite repeated demands, locals allege that authorities have failed to install speed breakers or warning signage in the area.

-----------------------------

Police seek extended custody for investigation

Prashant Magar was produced before the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) on Friday and was remanded to one-day police custody. The investigating team has sought a seven-day PCR to gather technical evidence, including speed data analysis, eyewitness statements, and a mechanical inspection of the vehicle. The probe is being led by assistant inspector Kailas Lahane under the supervision of police inspector Gajanan Kalyankar from MIDC Cidco police station. Speaking to Lokmat Times, inspector Kalyankar said, “We are treating this as a serious case. While it may appear accidental, the pattern of rash and negligent driving is a public safety threat. We will ensure a thorough and fair investigation.”