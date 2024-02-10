Teachers recruitment: aspirants allowed to generate & lock preference up to Feb 12

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The facility to lock preference on the Pavitra portal for the teachers' recruitment has been started. The process of generating preference was held up to February 9. However, there was a problem with the portal. So, the candidates were allowed to generate preferences and lock it up to February 12.

The education department officers said that those candidates who faced difficulties in generating preference are being given preference of private education societies for the standard 9th to 10 and 11th and 12th. Such candidates can also lock the preference after its generation. “Those candidates who are getting alerts for generating preference should delete their earlier preference and create and lock new one,” they said. No candidate will be able to participate in the recruitment process without preference generation.

It may be noted that the Education Department is going to fill 21,687 posts of teachers in local self-governing and privately aided schools across the State. The preference form-filling process for those candidates who have cleared the Maharashtra Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test (MahaTAIT) is being held.

The recruitment process for the posts of Shikshak Sevaks for 1st to 12th standards for the schools run by Zilla Parishad, Municipal Council, Municipal Corporations and private education societies will be carried out. Of the total posts, 16,799 posts are to be filled without interviews and 4,879 with interviews.