Teachers relieved of duty after intervention of MLA

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MLAs directly intervened to relieve of Zilla Parishad (ZP) school teachers who were transferred to another place.

Primary Education Officer Jayshri Chavan said the administration issued orders late at night to release the transferred teachers. However, the indefinite protest outside the Divisional Commissioner’s office against irregularities in the transfer process continued for the second day.

The ZP transferred 3,421 teachers. However, unlike in other districts, these teachers were not being officially relieved to join their new postings. To address this, Paithan MLA Vilas Bhumbre met ZP CEO Ankit on Tuesday, urging him to immediately relieve teachers.

Simultaneously, MLC Vikram Kale (Marathwada Teachers' Constituency) also submitted a letter through NCP Teachers’ union District President Manoj Khute, demanding the same.

Other teacher union leaders, such as Deepak Pawar, Somnath Jagdale, Amol Erande, Sachiv Wagh and Bhagwan Hiwale, also met with the ZP CEO to press for action.

Rajesh Bhusari and Santosh Tathe of Shikshak Bharati, Rajesh Hiwale, Kailas Gaikwad, Kishor Palskar, and Bhaskar Chaudhary of other teachers' associations support the demand.

Their collective efforts were successful late at night, with orders being issued to relieve all teachers. The teachers will be relieved of the duty in the afternoon of September 24 and will join their new place of posting on September 25.

Health of Protesters Deteriorating

Despite the partial resolution, protests over the irregularities in the transfer process continue. Ranjit Rathod, from the Shikshak Samiti, launched an indefinite protest from Monday in front of the Divisional Commissioner’s office. The health condition of some protestors worsened on the second day today. Vijay Dhaneshwar, Praveen Waghmode, Anil Dane of the Prahar Teachers' Union, Ankushrao Chavan from the Maharashtra Rajya Upgraded Headmasters' Association, Shaikh Abdul Rahim from Happy to Help Foundation and Raju Koli and K.C. Gadekar from the Retired Headmasters’ union met the agitators.