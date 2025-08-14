Teachers' salaries to be paid only after uploading appointment documents

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The salary will not be paid until appointment orders, joining reports, personal approvals and Shalarth approval orders of privately aided, partially aided teachers and non-teaching staff are uploaded in the Shalarth system.

Apart from this, the Education Officer of the Secondary Department, Ashwini Lathkar and the Primary Department's Jayashree Chavan issued orders on Wednesday stating that there would be no salary for August.

A separate App has been made to upload documents in the Shalarth system. The Commissioner of the Education Department made it clear that the pay bills schools for the month of August should not be accepted if they fail to upload the documents of teachers and non-teaching staff in this app.

Following this, the primary and secondary education officers have instructed the headmasters of privately aided primary, secondary and higher secondary schools. The documents should be uploaded by August 19 and its two copies should be submitted to the salary section of the office. Otherwise, the pay bills for August will not be accepted.

Rule for teachers appointed before 2016

The Shalarth ID orders of the employees appointed before 18 November 2016 have not been issued. So, the original appointment orders with the outward number and date of the concerned private management, the first joining report in the service and the original copy of the personal approval order issued by the competent authority to the employee will have to be uploaded.

The original approval, continuity of service, and original approval copy of the transfer from unaided to aided will also have to be provided in the personal approval.

The original appointment order of the employees who received Shalarth ID from November 18, 2016, to July 7, 2025, with the outward number and date of the private management, the first report of joining the service, and the original copy of the personal approval order will have to be provided. The original copies will include the original approval, continuity of service, if there is a transfer from unaided to aided, in case of both approvals, the phase grant order and the original approval copy and a copy of the Shalarth ID order approval provided by the competent authority.