Teachers stage demonstration in rain

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of various teachers' unions staged a demonstration in front of the office of the joint director of Higher Education (Aurangabad division) on Tuesday afternoon demanding action against the administrative officer of the joint director office Vanita Sanjekar.

The members of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and College Teachers Organisation (BAMUCTO), Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and College Teachers Association (BAMUCTA), Swabhimani MUPTA, Parivartan Group, Bhartiya Pichhada (OBC) Shoshit Sanghatna arrived from the different parts of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Dharashiv and agitated, braving the rains.

The office of the director of Higher Education issued a show-cause notice to the administrative officer for scolding teachers during an inspection. It may be noted that Vanita Sanjekar had gone for the inspection at a college in Dharashiv district. She scolded the teachers and threatened them without any enquiry. A teacher was also beaten up. A video of her scolding to the teachers went viral on social media. he teachers union made complaints to the office of the joint director.

The agitators also alleged that the teachers have to pay a bribe for their every work like pay fixation, pending bills, medical bills and provident fund proposals. “There is no transparency in the correspondence nor the website of the joint director office is updated.