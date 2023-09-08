Teachers, students demand to review OBC reservations

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The state government established the State Backward Class Commission in 2005. The SCs and the STs were given 20 percent reservations and the other backward classes 30 percent reservations. There is a provision in the law to review the reservation status after every 10 years. However, the review has not done on a single occasion since then. Hence, the former member of the commission Dr Rajesh Karpe has demanded to review the 30 percent reservations of OBC.

He was speaking during the demonstrations by the teachers, lecturers and students at Kranti Chowk on Friday morning to support the hunger strike initiated by Manoj Jarange Patil at Anterwali Sarati in Jalna district.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University senate member Dr Umakant Rathod, Dr Munja Dhondge, management council member Dr Ankush Kadam, Dr Lalit Adhane, Sharad Bhingare, Dr Ganesh Mohite and others were present. Dr Kailas Ambhure made an introductory speech.

The agitators shouted the slogan ‘Ek Maratha, Lakh Maratha’ and condemned the government and also the lathi charge incident at Antarwali Sarati.