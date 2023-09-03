Teachers teach students how to behave in society: Minister Dr Karad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Teachers impart knowledge to students about how to behave in society. The knowledge gained through teachers is a lifelong treasurer for the students,” said Dr Bhagwat Karad, union Minister of State for Finance.

He was speaking at a programme organised by Shikshan Samiti to honour 124 teachers with the ‘Shikshak Sanman Award’ at Bhanudasrao Chavan Hall, on Sunday.

President of Vishwa Foundation-Shivpuri Dr Purushottam Rajimwale, Education Office (Secondary) Madhukar Deshmukh, convener and educationist S P Javalkar, Priyarani Patil, Pankaj Bharsakhle, Uttam Rathod and others were present.

Dr Karad said a teacher shapes a student's life. Dr Purushottam Rajimwale said, “We are always indebted to the teachers.” Education Officer Deshmukh also spoke.

The awardee teachers expressed gratitude for being honoured with the award. Shivaji Chavan, Ramnath Pandure, Sainath Male, Ganesh Pawar, Prashant Merat, Mirza Salim Baig, Krishna Mulik, Vilas Jadhav, Dharma Chavan, Shahuraj Mugle, Nawab Nakshabandi, Ramesh Akade, Shilpa Deshpande, Kakasaheb Jadhav, Shriram Bochre, Atul Ghadamode, Devanand Wankhede, Namdev Sonwane of Headmasters Association and others were present. Amrit Birade conducted the proceedings of the event.