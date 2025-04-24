Teachers team get patent for ‘Imaging Device for Signature Recognition’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A team of teachers from the city got a patent for their innovation 'Imaging Device for Signature Recognition' from the Patent Office, Government of India.

The names of the innovators are Dr Nazneen Akhter (Education Coordinator, IRC), Momin Zaki (Sir Sayyed College), Dr Bharati Gawli (director, Board of Examination and Evaluation, Bamu), Dr Ifrah Fatema, Dr Arif Tamboli and Dr Yusuf Shaikh (Shivaji College Kannad). The team members said that in the digital era, where biometric authentication gained widespread acceptance, the handwritten signature continues to hold its ground as a cornerstone of legal documents, financial transactions and other critical procedures. Recognizing this persistent reliance on handwritten signatures, the team embarked on a journey of over four years to develop an innovative solution - a ‘Standalone Real-Time Signature Recognition.

Box

Process of recognition

The present invention discloses a device capable of acquiring images for signature recognition purposes that can be used in applications where recognition of the signature of an individual is of interest. This imaging system can acquire digital images from paper or similar substrates using an optical camera and store them. The camera functions under instructions of a microprocessors that is a part of a circuit performing as an individual small computer with limited features. It can connect to an LED or TFT screen, USB keyboard, USB mouse etc to provide ease of programming.