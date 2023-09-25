Teachers to boycott survey under Navsaksharta Abhiyan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Different teachers' unions have decided to boycott the survey under the New Indian Literacy Programme (Navsaksharta Abhiyan).

A meeting of teachers was held in the chamber of the director of education Dr Mahesh Palkar on Monday.

Dr Mahesh Palkar said the headmasters would the responsible for getting the survey done from an outside agency. However, all the teachers’ unions opposed the stand and decided to continue the boycott.

The office-bearers of the teachers' unions appealed to all the teachers to boycott the survey.

Keshav Jadhav (State unit president, Maharashtra Rajya Prathmik Shikshak Madhyavarti Sanghatna), Rajesh Survey ( general secretary), Sajid Nisar Ahmed (treasurer) and others were present for the meeting.