Teachers to sport black badges to protest against MLA Bamb

Aurangabad, Sept 4:

Members of Prahar Teachers Associated decided to sport black badges in Marathwada on ‘Teacher’s Day' on September 5 in protest against the statements made by MLA Prashant Bamb.

MLA Bamb had said that teachers do not stay in the villages where their schools are situated and yet, receive rent. He also made a statement that there is no need for graduate and teachers constituencies in the State.

The teachers union said that they decided to publicly condemn the anti-teacher mentality of constantly making baseless statements against teachers.

State President of the Association Santosh Rajguru, Vijay Dhaneshwar, Sunil Brahmarakshas, Pawan Dhobhal, Anilbhau Rathod and others have appealed to all teachers from Zilla Parishad, private and unaided schools and Ashramshalas to participate in the agitation.