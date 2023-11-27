Teachers to take out against 151 non-academic works

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of Maharashtra Rajya Prathmik Shikshak Samiti will take out Akrosh morcha to the Assembly winter session to be held in Nagpur on December 11 for their different demands including withdrawal of condition to remain at headquarter.

District president of the union Vijay Salkar said that they are submitting a memorandum to ministers, and public representatives to relieve teachers of the non-academic 151 works.

The main demand of the agitators is that they should be allowed to teach students and keep away from non-academic tasks.

So far, they submitted a memorandum to Guardian Minister Sandipan Bhumre, Housing Minister Atul Save, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Ambadas Danve, MLAs Haribhau Bagde, Sanjay Shirsat and Narayan Kuche, MLC Vikram Kale and Satish Chavan. Nitin Navale, Sham Rajput, Raju Thakur, Pandit Bhosle and others were present.