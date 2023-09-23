Teachers to take out huge Morch on Oct 2

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of Maharashtra Rajya Prathmik Shikshak Sangh (MRPSS) will take out a huge morcha to the district collectorate on October 2 for their different demands including withdrawal of decision about recruitment teachers on a contract basis.

A meeting of MRPSS was held recently to discuss the problems of teachers. In the meeting, it was decided to take out a big morcha to the office of the district collector on October 2 against the anti-teachers decisions. Madhukar Walture will lead the agitation.

The other demands of the unions included stopping non-academic work for teachers and withdrawing the decision to give schools for adoption to private machinery. District president of the union Rajesh Hiwale said that office-bearers and members from different parts of the State would arrive here to participate in the agitation.