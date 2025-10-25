Teachers to take out silent morcha

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: The Primary Teachers (Central) union will take out a silent morcha in front of the office of all district collectors across the State on November 9, as the State Government did not file a review petition on the Supreme Court's verdict regarding the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET).

The union has also submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in this regard. It demanded that the Government file a review petition. There is a demand from various organisations for filing a review petition. But since there was no response, this silent Morchan will be taken on November 9.

There are more than 6,500 teachers in the district who are working. But they have not qualified the teacher eligibility test. They will also participate in this.