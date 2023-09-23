Teachers’ training workshop at Motiwala School
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Amanullah Motiwala School held a teachers’ training workshop on the topic ‘Introduction and aims of integrated text book’, recently.
Headmaster Khan Jameel Ahmed presided. Teachers presented their views and a healthy discussion on the need of quality education took place. The president spoke about all-round development of students.
Primary school headmistress Wasiunnisa Siddiqui was the convener. Assistant teacher Syed Moinuddin proposed a vote of thanks.Open in app