Teachers unions demand clearing pending bills

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Adarsh Shikshak Sanghatna demanded that the Zilla Parishad (ZP) should clear the pending medical bills of teachers.

The teachers' union submitted a memorandum to the Chief Executive Officer of the ZP on Thursday, demanding that the concerned persons be investigated and action be taken against the guilty.

After the union complained to the 'CEO' in July about the delay in releasing medical bills of teachers from Sillod and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar tehsils, the concerned clerk found the office of the Bloc Education Officer guilty.

“The clerk intentionally sought guidance from the Director of Education. He (the clerk) did not receive guidance even after three months. Bill payments are being deliberately delayed when the budget is available, it was stated in the memorandum.

The union met the Education Commissioner, Education Director, Pune, on Thursday and demanded the release of the bills. It also warned of staging agitation in front of the ZP office on October 22, on the day of Diwali. Dilip Dhakne, Anjum Pathan, Santosh Barbande, Babulal Rathod and others were present.