Teachers' unions to protest against compulsion of Maha TET

Morcha to be taken on Dec 5

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The District Teachers' Coordination Committee has decided to observe a bandh and take out a morcha on December 5 to demand cancellation of the government decision about making Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test (MahaTET) and staffing pattern (dated March 15, 2024).

District Coordinator of the committee Vijay Salkar said that the Teachers' union Coordination Committee met at the office of the ZP Teachers' union on Saturday. In this meeting, it was unanimously decided to take out a morcha from Kranti Chowk to the District Collector's Office, at 1 pm, on December 5, to press the government for the withdrawal of its decision regarding TET and staffing pattern approval.

The Supreme Court (SC) issued directives for qualifying Maha TET compulsorily to continue jobs by September 2027.

The teachers' union demanded that the State Government should file a petition in the SC against this.

The Government decision dated March 15, 2024, about the staffing pattern may make 2500 teachers as surplus staff in the district. The question of the salary of the teachers will come up in January 2026. There is also a demand to cancel this Government decision. Representatives of teachers' unions from across the district were present at the meeting.

Marathwada Teachers' union Chandrakant Chavan, Shikshak Bharati's Santosh Tathe, Juni Haq Pension Sanghatana’s Govind Ugle, Shikshak Bharati (private) Subhash Meher, Shikshak Parisahd Ganesh Pawar, Nitin Pawar, Rashtravadi Shikshak Sanghatna President Manoj Khute and others were present.