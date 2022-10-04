Teachers unions welcome the cabinet decision to remove political interference in VC appointment

Aurangabad, Oct 4:

Different teachers' unions have welcomed the decision of the State Cabinet to remove political interference in the appointment process of vice-chancellors of public universities.

It may be noted that until November 2021 Governor and chancellor of the university had full authority for the selection of VC of the universities.

When Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) came to power, it amended VC selection norms in its Cabinet meeting conducted on December 15, 2021. With the amendment, the higher and technical education minister should be appointed pro-chancellor of the universities of the State and the VC should be selected on the recommendations of the Chief Minister.

A new Government led by Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis came to power in the State in June. The Cabinet reversed the decision of political interference in VC selection.

Senate and Management Council members belonging to Vidyapith Vikas Manch (VVM) met Government and sought to reverse the decision taken by MVA about VC’s appointment. Chief Minister, deputy CM and Higher and Technical Education minister in the Cabinet of the last week reversed the decision of MVA. Commenting on this, VVM president N D Patil and secretary Dr Gajanan Sanap said that the Shinde-Fadnavis-led Government cancelled the decisions of MVA to make universities a political den.