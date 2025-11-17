Teachers upset over in camera promotion process

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of the different teachers' unions are upset over the decision of the administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University to conduct ‘in camera’ interviews for the promotion of assistants and professors in colleges affiliated to the university.

It may be noted that the university holds the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) for the promotion of teachers from affiliated colleges and departments. Earlier, a panel comprising subject experts from within the jurisdiction, the vice chancellor nominee and a representative of the Higher Education Deaprtment, was formed.

With the new conditions, the Bamu administration will call experts from outside its jurisdiction for these interviews. Each candidate will have to pay a Rs 5,000 fee for the promotion.

The administration claimed that this would enhance quality. However, all teachers' unions have strongly opposed it and warned of agitation. Members of Vidyapith Vikas Manch, BAMUCTA, BAMUCTO and Swabhimani MUPTA opposed the decision of the university.