Teacher’s workshop at Nath Valley School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A workshop on ‘Systems Thinking and Sensing Tools’ was held for the staff of the Nath Valley School, recently. The workshop was conducted by advisor and coach Naina Sahni. She introduced various systems thinking tools like leadership capacity tools and system awareness iceberg. The teachers were taught how to get an insight into themselves, find the problem and the solution to the same. The emotional aspect of the teachers and in turn students was emphasized upon. There was no presentation, handouts or activities but a lot of interaction and a brain storming session.