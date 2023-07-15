Team of associations to present development plan to union minister

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A team of associations will give a powerpoint presentation on Auric and the city's industrial development to union minister of state for finance, Dr Bhagwat Karad, and other senior officials. The presentation will take place at Hotel Ambassador at 11 am. The associations will also demand a permanent international convention centre for the city to hold expos and other programmes. The team aims to showcase the potential of Auric's industrial development and highlight the need for infrastructure to support the city's growth. The presentation will provide an opportunity for the associations to discuss their plans and proposals with government officials including Auric managing director Suresh Kakani and seek their support in achieving the goals.