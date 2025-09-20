Teams of Bamu & Deogiri College dominate District Youth Festival

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) and Deogiri College dominated the District level Youth Festival by winning two shields each in the four best teams.

The two-day Youth Festival hosted jointly by Deogiri College and Bamu at the college concluded on Saturday.

Actress Smita Gondkar was the chief guest for the prize distribution ceremony held this evening. Senior member of MSP Mandal Panditrao Harshe presided over the function.

A college which wins the highest number of prizes is presented with four excellent team shields.

Bamu secured excellent team awards in Dance and Drama groups while Deogiri College obtained shields of best teams in Music and Literature groups.

The category and group-wise winners of the Youth Festival are as follows;

-- Shobhayatra (Procession winners): First prize: Deogiri College, Second: Government College of Arts and Science and Third: Vasantrao Naik College.

1. Music group

--Indian Classical Vocal-First-Deogiri College, Second-Dr Indirabai Bhaskarrao Pathak College and Third: Vivekananda College.

--Indian Classical Percussion-First: Deogiri College, Second: Government College of Arts and Science and Third: Vivekananda College.

-- Indian Classical Instrumental (light)- First: Vivekananda College, Second: Deogiri College and Third: Shivchhatrapati College.

-- Indian Light Vocal-First: S B College, Second: Deogiri College and Third: Bamu.

-- Western Light Vocal-First: Government College of Arts and Science, Second: Deogiri College and Third: S.B. Arts and Commerce College

--Indian Group Singing-First: Vivekananda College, Second: Government College of Arts and Science and Third: Deogiri College

--Western Group Singing-First: Bamu, Second: Government College of Arts and Science and Third: Deogiri College

--Folk Instrumental Ensemble-First: Deogiri College, Second: Shivaji College, Kannad and Third: Dagdojirao Deshmukh College (Waluj).

--Musical Drama-First: Dagdojirao Deshmukh College (Waluj), Second: Vivekananda College and Third: S.B. Arts and Commerce College

-- Western Instrumental-First: Shivchhatrapati College, Second: Government College of Arts and Science and Third: Deogiri College

2. Dance group

-- Folk and Tribal Dance-First: Bamu, Second: Dagdojirao Deshmukh College (Waluj) and Third: Deogiri College

-- Indian Classical Dance-First: Institute of Management Studies (Vivekananda College Campus), and Second and Third prizes not awarded due to rule violations.

3. Drama Group

--- One-Act Play-First: Deogiri College, Second: Saraswati Bhuvan College and Third: Bamu.

--Best Direction in One-Act Play (Students): First: Datta Kakade –Deogiri College, Second: Chetan Pol – S.B. Arts and Commerce College and Third: Rasika Bhatkhedkar – Bamu

--Best Scriptwriting (One-Act Play): First: Avinash Rathod for the play "Khodala Aadhar Fandicha"

--Best Male Artist (One-Act Play): First: Avinash Rathod– Deogiri College, Second: Swapnil Ghoderav – Bamu and Third: Datta Kakade- Deogiri College

--Best Female artists (One-Act Play): First: Kalyani Lokhande – Deogiri College, Second: Sakshi Baswe – S B Arts and Commerce College and Third: Neha Ingole – S.B. Arts and Commerce College.

-- Skit (Prahasan)- First: Vasantrao Naik College, Second: Deogiri College and Third: Bamu.

--Mimicry-First: Bamu, Second: Padmavati College of Computer Science and Third: Deogiri College

-- Mime- First: Bamu, Second: Manikchand Pahade Law College and Third: S.B. Arts and Commerce College

4. Fine Arts group

--Rangoli-First: Government College of Art and Design, Second: Government College of Pharmacy and Third: Bamu

--Literary Division- Elocution-First: Government College of Arts and Science, Second: Milind College of Arts and Third: Deogiri College

-- Debate-First: Shivchhatrapati College, Second: Manikchand Pahade Law College and Third: Deogiri College

-- Quiz Competition-First: Bamu, Second: S.B. Science College and Third: Deogiri College