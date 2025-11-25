Teams presented cultural specialities of respective States in Shobhayatra

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: After the inaugural ceremony of the Inter-University Central Zone Youth Festival, a mega procession started from Prataprao Borade Gate of MGM University at 2 pm.

Teams arrived here from 23 universities of three States participated in the procession that reached Chintangah via Central Naka, MGM Kala Dirgha Dalan and Mahagami Gurukul.

MGM University Vice Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, AIU officials Dr Nirmal Jaura, Deepak Kumar Jha, Festival Secretary Dr Shiv Kadam and all the concerned dignitaries were present.

Teams from universities of Maharashtra, MP and Chhattisgarh showcased the cultural diversity of their regions. Students, wearing various regional costumes, presented Indian cultural heritage and traditions, dance and music forms of the respective States.

The young artist presented their tableau on themes like Maihar culture, women empowerment, tribal heritage, youth power in sports, tribal folk dance, Narmada Aarti, Navratri folk songs, Nagpur Meri Shan – culture and heritage, Vitthal’s Ringan – Warkari tradition, devotional tradition of Sant Dnyaneshwar-Sant Tukaram, rich cultural tradition of Marathwada, heritage sites and sustainable development goals.