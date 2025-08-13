Tears of joy as missing mother reunites with family

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Tears welled up in a mother’s eyes as she embraced her missing daughter after months, while two young children clung to their mother in relief. The emotional reunion took place in Ahilyanagar on Wednesday, made possible by Harsul police and Manuskhi Sevalay.

In June, police found Jayshree Thorat wandering in the Berabag area in poor condition. She was admitted to Manuskhi Sevalay and later referred to the psychiatric department at the government hospital, where Dr. Prasad Deshpande treated her for over a month. As her condition improved, Jayshree shared her family’s details and expressed the desire to return home. Her story revealed a life of hardship. Aged 35, Jayshree had been living at her maternal home after her husband abandoned her. She escaped from Ahilyanagar’s government hospital four months ago and was found in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Poverty had prevented her family from coming to take her back. On Wednesday, Sumit Pandit of Manuskhi Samuh personally took her to her native village, Takli Dhokeshwar in Parner tehsil, where her family welcomed her with tears and open arms. The reunion was facilitated by police inspector Sunita Misal, police sub inspector Ganesh Kedar, head constable Patel, Vijay Nimbalkar, and Pooja Pandit from Harsul police station.