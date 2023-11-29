Tech boost for entrepreneurs: Statewide rollout of high-tech centres to power MSME growth

Minimum requirement of 2 acres of land and a minimum investment of Rs 20 crores

Vaibhav Parwat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a significant move aimed at fostering technological growth and supporting local entrepreneurs, the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) of the Central Government is set to establish extension centres with cutting-edge technical facilities in every district of the state. Each center, backed by an investment of approximately Rs 20 crores, will provide modern technology and facilities to local entrepreneurs, new business owners, and other engineering institutes.

Nationwide initiative to empower MSMEs

Under the initiative driven by the ministry of MSME, technology centres are being strategically set up across the country. The primary goal is to assist the MSME sector in leveraging high-end technology, creating a pool of technically skilled professionals, offering business and technical guidance services, and enhancing the competitiveness of micro, small, and medium enterprises, said highly placed sources in the MIDC.

Three new technology centres approved

Recently, the Central government greenlit the establishment of three new technology centers in Pune, Nagpur, and Sindhudurg. Land transfers for Pune and Nagpur have been completed by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), with the process underway for Sindhudurg. The process to set up such centres in other districts is underway. The centre in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will be set up on similar ground to that of the Indo German Tool Room.

Investment of Rs 20 crore, up to 2 acres of land

To expedite the establishment of extension centers, the Central Government has set a condition for the availability of ready-made buildings with a minimum area of 1.5 to 2 acres and a built-up area of at least 10,000 square feet, provided free of cost. The extension centers, with an investment of around Rs 20 crores each, will be set up in the premises of Government Engineering Institutes in each district.

Empowering manpower and ecosystem

Government engineering colleges play a pivotal role in developing skilled manpower in technology. The proposed extension centres will leverage the expertise of trainers and the robust ecosystem created by these colleges. District industry centers have been instructed to facilitate space in collaboration with engineering institute principals.