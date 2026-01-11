Tech can assist the justice system but can never replace justice itself: Justice Joymalya Bagchi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Artificial Intelligence research tools like SUPACE (Supreme Court Portal for Assistance in Court Efficiency) have been designed to assist judges. The tools don’t dilute the human element of adjudication as technology can assist the justice system but can never replace justice itself,” said Justice Joymalya Bagchi, Judge, Supreme Court of India.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the Late Nani Palkhivala First Memorial Lecture on "Navigating Challenges of the 21st Century and Constitutional Limits of Courts" organised by the Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU) on Saturday.

Justice Prasanna B. Varale ( Judge, Supreme Court of India and Chancellor of the University) presided over the function. The proceedings commenced with a solemn tribute to the late Shri Nani Palkhivala, one of India's most illustrious constitutional lawyers.

MNLU Vice-Chancellor Dr Bindu S. Ronald delivered a welcome speech. Delivering the memorial lecture, Justice Joymalya Bagchi identified technological advancement as the most significant challenge of the modern era, raising critical concerns regarding privacy, algorithmic decision-making, and the "black box" nature of emerging technologies.

Quoting Albert Einstein, he remarked that it is "appalling that technology has exceeded our humanity," cautioning against allowing data commodification to undermine human values in. the legal system.

To address the shifts, Justice Bagchi proposed a radical update to legal education, suggesting the introduction of interdisciplinary subjects such as AI and Law, Biotechnology, and Data Science.

He emphasised the need for a mindset shift among legal professionals to responsibly navigate algorithmic systems and offshore cybercrimes. Justice Abhay S. Oka noted that the judiciary remains the ultimate protector of fundamental rights in an era of heightened expectations.

Justice Varale, in his presidential address, concluded by stating that constitutional courts must remain anchored to the values of liberty and dignity while adapting to unprecedented global complexities. A book, "Judicial Process and Transformative Justice" by MNLU Registrar Dr Dhunaji M. Jadhav, was also released.