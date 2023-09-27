Technical snag disrupts water supply for 8 hours

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The water supply of the city got disrupted today afternoon for almost eight hours after a technical snag occurred in the power station of Jayakwadi Pump House, on Wednesday at 2 pm. The repairing of the snag was completed at 9 pm.

Accordingly, the city started receiving water at 11 pm. Meanwhile, the municipal corporation with a heavy heart postponed the water supply for one day. Hence the citizens who were expecting to receive water on Anant Chaturdashi (September 28) will be getting water in taps on Friday.

The power failure was reported due to the breaking of an electricity conductor in the sub-station at Jayakwadi Pump House. There was also sparking in the 110 Volts RC Panel. The sudden snag disrupted the lifting of water from the dam. Many hurdles emerged in undertaking repair works due to the rainy season, said the executive engineer D K Pandit. The lifting of water from the dam was resumed after 9 pm. Meanwhile, the disruption in the lifting and distribution system forced the civic officials to postpone the water supply and push the revellers to face inconvenience on the day of festivals.