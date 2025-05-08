Technology-skills based seminar tomorrow for students, graduates

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An educational seminar titled “Tech-Driven Tomorrow: Skills required for every business professional” will be held on Saturday, May 10, at 4.30 pm at Lokmat Bhavan, Jalna Road. The event is open to all final-year students and graduates across disciplines, with free entry and parking.

The seminar is jointly organized by Lokmat and Pune-based Institute of Management Development and Research (IMDR), a reputed B-School with a legacy of over 50 years in management education.

About IMDR

Established in 1974 under the Deccan Education Society, IMDR offers a two-year AICTE-approved PGDM program tailored for both freshers and working professionals. The curriculum emphasizes leadership development, research, and industry collaboration. Organizers have encouraged students and young professionals to attend the session to understand the role of future-ready technological skills in today’s business landscape.

Who Can Attend?

Final-year students and graduates from any academic background are welcome.

Entry & Parking:

Free of charge. Use the rear gate via Jawaharlal Darda Marg to access Lokmat Bhavan.

Registration:

Those interested in participating are required to register. Participants must register by scanning the QR code provided in the official communication.

Contact for Details:

Mo. No. - 9225340984 | 6359252520 | 020-67656117 to 04

Wabsite - www.imdr.edu

Seminar Topic: Tech-Driven Tomorrow: Skills Required for Every Business Professional

Organizers: Lokmat & IMDR

Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025

Time: 4.30 pm

Venue: Lokmat Bhavan, Jalna Road

Entry: Free (Via Jawaharlal Darda Marg - Rear Gate of Lokmat Office)