Teen girl abducted, raped in Pune

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A disturbing incident has come to light where a 17-year-old married girl, living with her husband in Waluj, was allegedly abducted and repeatedly raped in Pune. Waluj MIDC police have registered a case against four individuals on Friday, including the prime accused, who had been harassing her.

Police reports indicate that the survivor, recently married, was living in the Waluj area when Mahadev Ramkishan Mundhe (25) of Beed district, known to her from her village, relentlessly pursued her despite her clear rejections. On July 16, around 1 pm, Mundhe, accompanied by Ganesh Dattatray Sonawane, forcibly took the girl from her home after threatening to "create a scene." They transported her from Pandharpur to Pimpri-Chinchwad, where Mundhe's friends arranged a flat. There, the survivor alleges, Mahadev Mundhe raped her three times, silencing her with threats against her and her family. The ongoing police investigation has revealed the involvement of two more of Mundhe's friends, Rishikesh Mundhe (23) and Omkesh Giri (23), in the crime. The girl was dropped off in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on July 17. Following her brave report to the police, a case was filed against Mahadev Mundhe, Ganesh Sonawane, Rishikesh Mundhe, and Omkesh Giri. Waluj MIDC police are actively investigating this serious matter.