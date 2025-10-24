Teenager killed in group clash over banner dispute in Bidkin

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A violent clash broke out between two groups near the bus stand area in Bidkin over the placement of festive banners. The altercation turned into a brutal fight, resulting in the death of a 17-year-old boy, Tanmay Ganesh Chormare (Dhangar Galli, Bidkin). Following the incident, shops and the marketplace in the town remained closed on Friday.

According to the complaint filed by Yogesh Maruti Dane at the Bidkin Police Station, his nephew Ritwik Dharme had put up a Diwali greetings banner near the bus stand. However, on October 23, Rishikesh alias Chiman Jadhav put up his birthday greeting banner right in front of Ritwik’s banner. This led to an argument between Ritwik and Chiman over the phone.

Holding a grudge, Rishikesh Jadhav, along with Rahul Thange, Sagar Thange, Pradeep Thange, Santosh Thange, and 30 to 35 others, attacked Ritwik, Tanmay Chormare, and a few others around 10 pm on Thursday night while they were sitting and chatting. The attackers allegedly used iron rods and sticks during the assault. Tanmay suffered a severe head injury and was rushed to a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where he died around 2 pm on Friday (October 24) during treatment. Other individuals from both groups sustained minor injuries.

Shops closed, heavy police deployment

After news of Tanmay’s death spread around 2 pm on Friday, angry residents shut down the Bidkin marketplace in protest. With growing tension in the area, police and riot control squads were deployed at key points, including the bus stand and major intersections, to prevent further violence.

CCTV footage used to identify accused

Following Tanmay’s death, the situation in the village grew tense as relatives and locals became agitated. The Bidkin police examined CCTV footage from the area and began tracking down the suspects. Five individuals have been detained, while others remain absconding. Police operations continued late into the night.

Mother devastated by son’s death

The dispute, described as a “banner war” and a clash for dominance, claimed the life of 17-year-old Tanmay. His father had passed away when he was very young, after which his mother, Sonali Chormare, moved back to her maternal home in Bidkin with Tanmay and her daughter. The tragic loss of her son has left her devastated and heartbroken.