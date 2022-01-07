Tehsildar again gets power of granting N-A permission

Decision was taken after the suggestion of the secretary

Aurangabad, Jan 7:

District collector Sunil Chavan has decided to transfer the power of granting N-A (non-agricultural permission) to Tehsildar in the district. The decision was taken following a suggestion by the revenue secretary last month. Sources said on Friday that the decision to allow N-A would now be taken at the level of additional tehsildar and tehsil tehsildar.

Due to delay in issuance of non-agricultural land permission (NA) by tehsildars and sub-divisional officers, the authority was taken over by the district collector last year. But now it has been decided to transfer this right back to the tehsildar. The implementation of this decision will start from January 10. Hundreds of files are submitted to the district administration every month for non-agricultural permission from urban and rural areas. Due to the need for various documents, search reports, and NOCs, the file took several months to get approval from the collector. These permits were being issued from the collector office for the last one year. As a result, the process was further delayed. Complaints increased due to delay in file approval. Moreover, as soon as it was noticed that it was affecting the revenue, the collector immediately transferred the rights to tehsildars.

Letters issued to all tehsildars

A letter has been sent to all the tehsildars in the district. According to the new decision, the process of NA permits will be done from the tehsil level fromMonday, sources said