Tehsildar Garje still at large

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Upper Tehsildar Nitin Garje is absconding after allegedly demanding a Rs 3 lakh bribe to approve the correction of a plot area. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested agent Nitin Chavan and parking staff Sohel Bahashwan red-handed while accepting Rs 60,000 as part of the bribe. Their police custody was extended by two days on Sunday. The complaint involved a plot in Mitmita, registered in the name of the complainant’s son and relatives. Since December 2024, the file for correction was pending at the Upper Tehsildar’s office. Garje reportedly used agent Chavan to demand the bribe to expedite the process. Chavan and Sohel were caught during a trap operation by ACB on Thursday and remain in custody. Garje reportedly shifted his residence three days ago. ACB’s house search found no evidence, as officials suspect he moved valuables, including jewelry and documents, beforehand. The search for Tehsildar Garje continues.