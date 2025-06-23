Tehsildar orders inquiry of 13 personnel found absent during surprise visit in Kannad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The absence of staff at the Deputy Superintendent (Land Records) Office, considered extremely important for the citizens and farmers of the tehsil, has become a topic of discussion. On Monday, during a surprise inspection by the Kannad tehsildar, only 4 employees were found present in the office. Meanwhile, 13 staff members were found absent during official working hours. This situation has raised concerns about how seriously government employees take their duties.

A total of 23 posts have been sanctioned for the Land Records Office. Of these, 6 positions — including 4 peons, 1 record clerk, and 1 surveyor — are vacant. Currently, 17 employees are working in this office. However, there have been repeated complaints from citizens that most of them are frequently absent. Since Monday was the first working day of the week, tehsildar Vidyacharan Kadavkar paid a surprise visit to the office at 10 am. During the inspection carried out in the presence of witnesses, he found that only M. A. Sulaane (Record Keeper), U. S. Gaikwad (Junior Clerk), C. S. Dhamale (Filing Staff), and R. R. Maldude (Peon) were present during office hours.

However, the Deputy Superintendent of Land Records, along with the Headquarters’ Office Assistant, Shirastedar, and a total of 13 employees were found absent during working hours. During this inspection, the tehsildar recorded the attendance of the four present employees and issued instructions to the department head, Karbhari Misal, to conduct an inquiry by filing an official report against the absent staff. What action the tehsil office takes now will be important to observe.

Deputy Superintendent (Land Record) Karbhari Misal said, "Based on the nature of work, some employees are sent to different locations. I have their online attendance records with me. However, an inquiry will be conducted."