Tehsildars, Nayab tehsildars demonstrate of hike in grade pay

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of Tehsildars, Nayab tehsildars (gazetted grade-II) union demonstrated in front of the divisional commissioner's office on Monday for their pending demand for grade pay of Rs 4,800. Submitting a reminder to the Government through additional district collector Arvind Lokhande, they warned of indefinite agitation from December 28 if their demand is not fulfilled.

Rajya Madhyavarti Sarkari Karmamchari union members observed a day strike on December 14 for the old pension scheme. It was the second agitation of the employees' union in the current month.

In the memorandum, it was stated that the grade pay of Nayab tehsildar is not on the line of gazetted grade-II officers in revenue machinery. The union members have been raising the issue since 1998. In the current year, they agitated thrice for the demand.

Divisional president of the union and additional tehsildar Vijay Chavan, district president Swarup Kekal, Sudhakar More, Sarang Chavan and Revannath Tathe have signed the memorandum.