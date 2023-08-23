Tehsildar’s son held for misusing father’s government vehicle

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A tehsildar’s son misused the newly received government vehicle by his father by wandering and using the siren and the amber light on it at Cannaught Place. The boy on seeing the police tried to escape, but the police chased him and brought him and the vehicle to the police station.

On Wednesday at around 1 am, Cidco police station API Shraddha Vaidande, head constable Jeevan Shejwal, Suresh Wakale and others were patrolling at Connaught Place. They saw three boys in a Bolero Jeep having a siren on it. The driver was driving the vehicle rashly while sounding the siren with amber light on it. When the police asked them to stop, they tried to flee from the scene. The police chased and stopped the vehicle. The police asked them to get out of the jeep, but the boy told them that the tehsildar of Soyegaon Mohanlal Reshmaji Harne had given them the vehicle. They did not even have the documents of the vehicle and the passing of the vehicle was not done. API Vaidande immediately informed about the incident to PI Geeta Bagwade and took the boys and the vehicle to the Cidco police station.

Harne’s son Gauravkumar (23, Harsul), Manav Mahesh Bamb (21, Gadiya Park) and Abhijeet Tathe (21, N-2) were in the vehicle. They had no vehicle permit or other documents. PI Vyankatesh Kendre directed Vaidande to seize the vehicle and issue a summons to the boys to be present at the station on Wednesday.

Rules for government vehicles

- The officer cannot use a vehicle outside his work jurisdiction.

- Only the appointed driver can drive the vehicle and the family members of the officer cannot use it.

- Siren and amber light cannot be used unless the officer is in the vehicle.

- Tehsildar Harne told police that he kept the vehicle at home as the passing of the vehicle was not done.