Tehsildars warn of vehicle surrender

The Maharashtra State Tehsildar and Naib Tehsildar Association warned the district administration to act under MCOCA against those who abused and threatened Rural Tehsildar Ramesh Mundlod after he seized an illegal sand-laden Hyva truck. They also demanded action against Jinsi Police personnel for allegedly aiding the offenders. If no action is taken by February 15, all tehsildars will surrender their government vehicles, the association stated in a memorandum to District Collector Dileep Swami.

On February 6, around 10 pm, Tehsildar Mundlod and his team intercepted a Hyva truck engaged in illegal sand transportation. As they were transporting the seized vehicle to the Tehsil Office, the truck owner and a group of sand mafia members allegedly threatened them and forcibly took away the seized vehicle. Later, when Mundlod and his team arrived at Jinsi Police Station in a government vehicle to lodged a complaint, they found the truck owner and a mob gathered outside the station. Despite explaining the incident, on-duty police officers refused to register the complaint. Instead, they insisted on searching the government vehicle and took its keys, the association alleged. The organization stated in its memorandum that government officials serving as Tehsildars/ Sub-Divisional Magistrates were subjected to disrespectful treatment while performing their official duties, as protection was being given to those involved in illegal sand transportation.