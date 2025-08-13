Teja’s arrogance cut short: head shaved, paraded, made to kneel in public

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The swagger of Syyad Faizal alias Teja, who openly told police “I’ll kill four more girls, so what?” after getting bail in a shooting case, ended on the streets on Wednesday.

The Crime Branch shaved his head, paraded him through key city areas, and made him kneel at Connaught Place a public spectacle citizens applauded as overdue action against a growing menace. On August 11, Teja, 35, shot his 25-year-old female friend at his home in front of drug trafficker Taleb Chaus, his brother-in-law Sohel Syed alias Sonu Manse, and his mother Reshma Anjum Syed. Police found him drunk; his family and friends fled before arrest. Even on Tuesday, while being taken to the crime scene, Teja brazenly repeated his threat to kill “four more girls” on camera. On Wednesday, police commissioner Pravin Pawar confronted Teja, prompting an apology. Officers led by assistant police inspector Sunil Lahane (Begumpura police station) and crime branch police sub inspector Vishal Bodkhe handcuffed him, then paraded him through Kile Ark, Connaught Place, and Buddhi Lane as he limped, hiding his face. The crackdown will not end there. Police have sought details from MahaVitaran and the municipal corporation on Teja’s electricity connection, house legality, and tax payments. Any irregularities will invite strict action. Meanwhile, the pistol used in the shooting hidden inside a sofa at his residence has been seized.