Temperature drops to 10.6°C

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Since November 9, the city has been experiencing increasing cold, with minimum temperatures dropping steadily each day. The chill is noticeable from early morning. On Tuesday, the minimum temperature recorded was 10.6°C, while the maximum was 27.7°C, the lowest minimum temperature of this season so far. With cold winds blowing in the morning, winter has clearly set in, and early-morning walkers have begun wearing warm clothing.

The afternoons remain dry with mild sunshine, but mornings and evenings are getting progressively colder. Due to the sudden drop in temperature, roads appear less crowded during early hours. School and college students, as well as office-goers, have started using jackets and mufflers to protect themselves from the cold.

Temperature drops over 9 days

This November has recorded an exceptional fall in minimum temperatures. On November 2, 2025, the maximum temperature was 32°C and the minimum was 22°C. By November 9, the maximum had dropped to 30.4°C and the minimum to 12.8°C. Within nine days, the minimum temperature fell by two to three degrees, leading to an increased winter chill.