Temperatures reach 41.6 degrees Celsius

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city has been experiencing a scorching heatwave for the past two days, with temperatures reaching a maximum of 41.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday as per the Chikalthana observatory. The JNEC observatory recorded a slightly lower temperature of 39.6 degrees Celsius, highlighting a 2-degree difference within a mere 2 kilometers.

Meteorologist Shrinivas Aundhkar predict the heatwave to continue for the next 8-10 days, with the possibility of early pre-monsoon rains. This follows a period of fluctuating temperatures and unseasonal rains witnessed in the past three weeks. Citizens are advised to take precautions against the intense heat.