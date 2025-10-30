Temple targeted; bal krishna idol and cash stolen

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

After a rise in burglaries and thefts across the city, thieves have now turned their attention to temples. In one such incident, miscreants broke into a Datt Mandir in the N-3 area and stole a brass idol of Lord Bal Krishna along with cash worth Rs 5,500. A case has been registered at the Pundaliknagar Police Station on Wednesday.

According to police, adv Chaitanya Wangikar (39, N-3), lives next to the temple. On October 14 around 5 pm, his mother, Dr Shailaja Wangikar, went to the temple for the daily puja. After completing the rituals, she locked the temple and returned home. The next morning, around 6 am on October 15, when she went back to the temple, she found the lock broken. She immediately informed her son. On inspection, it was discovered that thieves had stolen the brass idol of Bal Krishna, a donation box, and around Rs 5,000 in cash placed before the idol. The temple premises were found ransacked, with items scattered all around. The matter was promptly reported to Pundaliknagar Police, who have launched an investigation.