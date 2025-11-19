Temple trustees’ conference organized by Vishwa Hindu Parishad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A one-day Temple trustees’ conference has been organized from Saturday, November 22, at Shri Jagrut Hanuman Temple (R-X Sector), Bajajnagar, under the Temple Archak-Purohit Department of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has a deep and inseparable connection with temples. During the conference, guidance will be provided on topics such as resolving issues related to temple development, necessary measures to overcome challenges, and fostering coordination and mutual acquaintance among temple trustees. The national head of the Temple Archak-Purohit Department, Arun Netke will guide the participants.

An appeal has been made by Waluj Division chief Damodar Ghuge, contact chief Sanjeev Tayade, co-contact chief Kaduba Rangote, and Vishnu Sankpal, requesting that president, secretary, and three members from every temple to attend the conference.