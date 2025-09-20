Temples are not just worship centers but the foundation of a way of life

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“A temple is not merely a center of worship but a way of life that supports society, culture, education, and the economy,” said renowned author and proponent of the concept Temple Economics, Sandeep Kumar Singh.

He was speaking at the 78th session of the Rare Share series organized by the Aurangabad Management Association (AMA) at Anand Hall, MIT campus, on Friday. The session was chaired by Satish Kagliwal. Sharing his life experiences, Singh said that the lessons learned from failures shaped his thinking and inspired him to live a disciplined life. “Doing work on time is the true meaning of discipline,” he recalled his father’s guiding principle, which continues to lead him even today. Presenting a unique perspective on development, Singh explained four stages linear growth, arithmetic growth, geometric growth, and exponential growth emphasizing that real transformation occurs in the shift from arithmetic to exponential growth. “Temples keep our economy alive. They sustain society, environment, and culture,” he added. On this occasion, C.P. Tripathi and Munish Sharma also shared their thoughts. AMA president Ashish Garde delivered the introduction, while Yogesh Udgire anchored the program. Milind Kank, Sunil Deshpande, and Sachin Kate were present.

(With photograph)