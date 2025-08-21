Tempo rams stationary vehicle; Kannad youth killed, one injured

Chhartrapati Sambhajinagar

A 27-year-old tempo driver from Satkund, Kannad tehsil, died in a road accident near Chalisgaon on the Dhule–Chalisgaon highway around 4 am on Thursday. His cleaner was injured.

The deceased, Sagar Tarachand Chavan, along with cleaner Anil Vitthal Rathod (23), was returning home after unloading tomatoes in Rajasthan in a tempo (MH-20-GZ-1267). About 5 km from Chalisgaon, another tempo (MH-15-HH-5331) ahead of them suddenly stopped. Unable to avoid the collision, Chavan’s vehicle rammed into it. Chavan was trapped in the cabin and critically injured, while Rathod sustained injuries. Locals rushed both to Chalisgaon Rural Hospital, where doctors declared Chavan dead. Rathod is under treatment.

Driver flees, case registered

The driver of the halted tempo fled the scene. Police have registered a case at Chalisgaon police station and launched a search. Chavan is survived by his parents, wife, a son, and a daughter.