Ten major BOT projects of corporation incomplete

No progress in past several years, causing financial losses and public suffering

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Over the past decade, ten Build, Use and Transfer (BOT) projects in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have remained incomplete, leading to financial losses for the municipal corporation and inconvenience for the public. Plots worth crores of rupees were allocated to developers, but projects such as Aurangpura vegetable market, swimming pool, and Siddharth garden commercial complex have not been put to use even after construction.

Officials had promised substantial financial benefits to political parties while approving these BOT projects. However, after ten years, most projects remain unfinished, causing losses in crores for the municipal corporation. Out of the ten allocated sites, only two have been developed: the commercial building at the railway station and Srihari Pavilion in Shahanurwadi, which was later taken back by the corporation.

The incomplete projects include Aurangpura vegetable market, Jyotinagar swimming pool (closed due to controversy), Shahgunj market (cancelled), Siddharth Garden commercial complex (halted due to developer disputes), Vasant Bhawan Shopping Mall (stopped due to a development plan), Slaughterhouse at Padegaon (first phase completed, second phase stagnant), and Vedantnagar swimming pool and Gym (near completion).