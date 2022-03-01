Ten students from the district reach border of Poland, Romania and Hungary

Aurangabad, March 1:

Ten students from the district who were stranded in Ukraine have reached the borders of Poland, Hungary and Romania from Ukraine. Some of the students have reached the airport and will reach home in two days, the district disaster management department said.The administration also said that four members of the same family stayed in a village near Poland. There are also two more students from Paithan and Aurangabad, who are currently in a safe place, the administration said.

The parents of the students stuck in the Russia-Ukraine war are worried for their safety. Sixteen people, four of them for work and 12 for education, have reached the border from Ukraine to neighbouring countries. Bhumika Shardul, Shrutika Chavan, Prateek Thackeray have been at Romania airport since Monday. Also, Akash Khairnar and Sachin Singh arrived in Romania on Tuesday. Nisha Insure and Ajinkya Jadhav also reached Hungary on Tuesday, The names of Sakshi Chaudhary and Anushka Shinde of Aurangabad were informed by the ministry of external affairs to the district administration last night.

Airlifted under ‘Mission Ganga’

Twelve students from the district are studying medicine in Ukraine. A software engineer has been in Ukraine for several years with his wife and two children. The two were from Paithan and Aurangabad, the ministry said in the evening. Ten people will be airlifted in 'Mission Ganga'. They will all reach Aurangabad in two days. It is understood that four members of the same family are safe, said district disaster management officer Ajay Chaudhary.

Traveling for two days

Krushna Bamne, Harshita Sharma and Sachin Chavan reached the Ukraine-Poland border on Tuesday evening. They travelled for five to six kilometers for two days to reach the Polish border. Prateek Thackeray also reached the airport and might board the plane on Wednesday, informed his father Arun Thackeray.