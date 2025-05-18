Tenant evicted from house early in morning

Case registered

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A family living in the Kelibazar area of Gulmandi was evicted in the early morning with the help of a JCB, creating commotion for some time in the area.

According to details, a family living in the Kelibazar area of Gulmandi area was asleep when the doorbell rang at 4.30 am on Sunday.

As soon as the door was opened, some men and women entered the house. They beat the entire family and threw away their belongings. Within a few minutes, a JCB was brought and the house was demolished. Seeing this method of taking possession of the land, there was a commotion in the area.

After the matter reached the senior police officers, a case was registered at the City Chowk Police Station in the afternoon.

Neha Sandeep Sisodia, in her complaint, stated that she has been living in Kamalabai Sikchi's house in Kelibazar for a long time. She lives with her grandmother-in-law, her daughter, mother-in-law, husband and children.

Suddenly, some men and women entered the house on Sunday morning.

Dattatray Digambar Manke asked the Sisodia family to come out of the house as they wanted to talk to them. The women who entered the house started abusing them. They pushed them out of the house. They brought household items outside the house and kept them. They demolished the house with the help of a JCB.

She said, “When my husband protested, he was beaten up. A woman grabbed my hair and pushed me, so I was also beaten up. We called former corporator Pappu Vyas. But by then, the house had been demolished. We dialled 112 for help. As soon as the police arrived, the accused fled from the spot.”

Based on this complaint, the police registered a case. A total of nine sections have been imposed on Dattatray Manke, Lakshminarayan Pahadia and others.