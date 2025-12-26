Tenant of two years attempts to seize elderly woman’s house using forged bond

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 30-year-old tenant allegedly tried to take over the house of 84-year-old Kavita Pundlik Gedam by presenting a bond forged with her signatures and thumb impressions. The MIDC Cidco police registered a case against Mahesh Harishchandra Tarte (30, resident of N-5) on December 25.

Kavita Gedam’s husband passed away in November 2014. She lives with her 56-year-old son Paritosh in N-1, while her two daughters are married. In 2023, she had rented a room on the first floor of her house to Mahesh Tarte and Parmeshwar Wagh. In March 2025, three more rooms were rented to them under an 11-month agreement. During Kavita and her son’s temporary stay with her daughter, Tarte allegedly removed all household items, broke the original lock, and installed a new one. He reportedly took a television, cupboard, sofa, bed, kitchen utensils, documents, and cheques. Tarte claimed before police that Kavita had verbally sold the house to him, but he could provide no evidence to support his assertion.

--------------

Returns some items but forges another agreement

After Kavita filed a complaint, Tarte reportedly returned some items but insisted he would not vacate the house until the rental agreement ended. On November 28, he allegedly sent a forged sale agreement via WhatsApp to Kavita’s daughter, claiming he had purchased the 3,132 sq ft house for Rs 65 lakh on Rs 100 bond paper. The document included Kavita’s photograph, forged signatures, and thumb impressions, with a bizarre claim that ₹30 lakh had been paid to her late husband in 2013. Police confirmed that no such agreement or payment had occurred. No cheques were ever issued. Following the complaint, police inspector Geeta Bagwade ordered formal registration of the case against Tarte, who now faces investigation.