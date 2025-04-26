Tender invited to protect JSW land through barbed wire fencing

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Maharashtra Industrial Township Limited (Auric), under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) project, has allotted 538 acres of land to the JSW company in the Bidkin industrial belt. To safeguard this land, Auric has decided to enclose the entire area with five-layer barbed wire fencing. Accordingly, a tender for the fencing work has recently been published on the official Auric’s website.

The land allocated to JSW for its upcoming project in the Bidkin industrial belt currently lacks basic infrastructure development by Auric. Although acquired by the government, the land remains barren and is still frequented by local farmers. Anticipating potential challenges from farmer movement during the setup of the project, JSW requested Auric to secure the plot by installing barbed wire fencing. Notably, the company also expressed willingness to bear the full cost of the fencing. Taking this into consideration, Auric has initiated a tender process to carry out the fencing work, according to officials from the agency.