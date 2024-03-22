Tenders valuing Rs 700 crore held due to code of conduct

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administration has tried its best to complete the tender process of the majority of the development works valuing Rs 700 crore before the implementation of the code of conduct for Lok Sabha elections. However, it has not succeeded very much. The tenders of different works were published but owing to the implementation of the code of conduct, the administration could not implement the works.

The first proposal of valuing Rs 600 crore mentioned of laying drainage pipelines in all three legislative assembly constituencies in the city. The proposal includes drainage works of Rs 206 crore in the East Constituency; Rs 196 crore in the West Constituency and Rs 190 crore in the Central Constituency respectively.

The CSMC claimed to have obtained the approval. Of the three drainage projects, one will be implemented under the Central Government’s Amrut Mission 2.0, while the remaining two will be implemented under Nagarothan Yojana.

The other proposals include disposing of the processed garbage waste lying at all processing centres through the biomining process (Rs 65 crore) and other works worth Rs 35 crore.

It is learnt that a capacity of 10 lakh metric tons of garbage waste is lying at different processing centres. The state had already sanctioned a fund of Rs 66 crore to the corporation under Swach Bharat Abhiyan. This waste will be disposed of through the biomining process.

The CSMC before the implementation of the code of conduct displayed these e-tenders on the official website of the government. The administration will be able to take pre-bid meetings with the contractors and include their suggestions in the conditions of the tenders. The technical bid will also be opened, but the financial bid and the finalisation work will be done after the end of the code of conduct. Hence the CSMC is making efforts to complete the whole process soon, said the sources.