Tenders worth ₹150 crore for service roads soon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Municipal Corporation is preparing detailed estimates for the construction of dedicated service roads on both sides of Jalna Road, Beed Bypass, and Paithan Road. Tenders worth at least ₹150 crore are expected to be issued soon. Each road will require a projected expenditure of ₹50–60 crore, and the roads will be constructed using cement concrete technology for durability.

Beed Bypass Road: Over 600 properties were recently demolished by the Municipal Corporation to clear the way. A 7-km-long service road is being planned on both the North and South sides, with an estimated cost of ₹60 crore.

Mahanubhav Ashram to Nakshatrawadi (within municipal limits): A 6-km stretch of service road is planned here, with costs expected to be around ₹50 crore.

Mahaveer Chowk to Seven Hills: This road is 45 meters wide. From Seven Hills to Cambridge, the development plan envisions a 60-meter wide road, and budgeting is currently underway for constructing service roads on this stretch as well. The tenders for all three roads are expected to be announced next week, marking a major step toward easing traffic congestion and enhancing infrastructure in the growing city.