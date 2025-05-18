Tense atmosphere in GMCH for some time over-patient’s death

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: There was a tense atmosphere in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for some time after the patient’s relatives refused to take the body of the deceased.

The relatives alleged that instead of taking the patient from the casualty department to the ward in (GMCH), the ambulance driver kept on time-passing for half an hour. Because of this, the patient's relatives had to take him to the ward on a stretcher while the patient breathed his last before reaching the ward.

Relatives expressed their anger at the GMCH on Sunday, demanding action against the negligence of the ambulance driver. There was a tense atmosphere in the GMCH for some time.

The deceased patient has been identified as Anand Baburao Chandane (46, Fazalpura). He was admitted to the casualty in the GMCH by his relatives on Sunday morning as he was suffering from vomiting.

After primary treatment and sonography, X-ray and CT scan tests, the doctors advised shifting the patient to Ward No. 37 of the Medicine Department.

There was a GMCH ambulance in front of the casualty department to take the patient. The patient's relatives requested the ambulance driver to take the patient to the ward. But the ambulance driver ignored them. He stayed there for half an hour, passing the time.

Therefore, the relatives took the patient to the ward on a stretcher in the end and the doctors there examined him at the ward and declared him dead. “Later, the ambulance arrived empty,” said Sandeep Chandane, the brother of the deceased patient.

Relatives refused to take body

The relatives took a stand not to carry the body home until action is taken against the driver. This created a tense atmosphere for some time. Dean Dr Shivaji Sukre, Medical Superintendent Dr Gayatri Tadawalkar interacted with the relatives and assured them of an inquiry and action.

Action should be taken against driver

My brother died due to the negligence of the ambulance driver. The hospital administration should take action against him. A complaint was filed with the hospital administration and the Begampura police station.

(Sandeep Chandane, brother of the deceased)

Strict action to be taken against guilty

The patient's relatives were asked to make a complaint. The administration has taken serious note of this matter and strict action will be taken against those who are responsible.

(Dr Shivaji Sukre, Dean of GMCH)